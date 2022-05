A mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas took the lives of 21 people and hip-hop is speaking out in the aftermath. On Tuesday (May 24), an 18-year-old gunman who has been identified as Salvador Ramos opened fire on students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He killed 19 children and two adults, according to CNN. The shooter, who reportedly murdered his grandmother prior to terrorizing the school, barricaded himself in his home and was killed by responding officers. The tragic incident, which is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, has the hip-hop industry chiming in.

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO