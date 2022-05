UPDATE 9:38 PM CENTRAL: CBS News has reported more details about what unfolded at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday. According to their report, the shooter - identified as 18-year-old Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos - entered the school at approximately 11:32 AM Central after fatally shooting his grandmother and crashing his vehicle near the campus. Ramos was reportedly wearing body armor and armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle, and was firing at students, faculty, and "whoever was in his way".

UVALDE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO