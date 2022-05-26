ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Call/Volunteer Firefighters Graduate from Massachusetts Firefighting Academy 35 Members of MFA Call/Vol Class #97 Represent 16 Towns

reportertoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStow - State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 35 recruits from the MFA Call/Volunteer Recruit Firefighter Training Program. The graduates received certificates of completion at a ceremony held last night at Bridgewater...

reportertoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts woman seriously injured after falling while hiking in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after she fell 20 feet while hiking in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park around 12 p.m. found a woman who had lost consciousness for a “significant amount of time” as a result of a fall in the area of the White Dot Trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
NEWTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkley, MA
City
Halifax, MA
City
Lakeville, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Fairhaven, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Truro, MA
City
Wareham, MA
City
West Bridgewater, MA
City
Rochester, MA
City
Raynham, MA
City
Medway, MA
City
Rehoboth, MA
City
Plympton, MA
City
Acushnet, MA
reportertoday.com

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England Donates Proceeds to Children’s Friend

Warwick, RI (May 31, 2022)—Each cookie season, troops from Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE) are given the option to donate a portion of their cookie program proceeds to a community service project. This year, the council-wide recipient of the 2022 Cookie Program Community Service Project is Children’s...
WARWICK, RI
capecod.com

MedFlight called after fall at Falmouth convenience store

FALMOUTH – Rescuers were called to the Cumberland Farms store on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth sometime after 10 AM Sunday morning after a woman had fallen and reportedly struck her head. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, a MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighting#Volunteer Fire Department#Volunteer Firefighters#Fire Marshal#Mfa Call Vol Class#Dartmouth Fire District 1
quincyquarry.com

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats? #quincypolice

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats earlier this week?. The ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy appear to only be becoming even more dangerous. In any event as...
QUINCY, MA
reportertoday.com

Abbie Green-Sermak to attend St. Joseph's College in Maine

Abbie Green-Sermak signed with St. Joseph's College in Maine to continue her softball career. She also earned the Go the Distance Award at a recent senior athletic banquet. As a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, English Honor Society, and History Honor Society, she is graduating from St. Mary Academy Bay View this month.
REHOBOTH, MA
capecod.com

Vehicle rolls on side in Brewster

BREWSTER – A vehicle rolled on its side in Brewster about 7:45 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened at Alden Drive and Tubman Road. Firefighters assisted the driver from the vehicle who was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
BREWSTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fallriverreporter.com

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle on Cape Cod

A motorcycle rider has been killed after a crash on Cape Cod during the extended Memorial Day weekend. According to Eastham Police, on Monday, just before 2:45 p.m., the Eastham Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Massasoit Road at Edgewood Road for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
EASTHAM, MA
Wilmington Apple

24-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Billerica Car Crash

BILLERICA, MA — 24-year-old Wilmington resident Charles Minghella, a 2016 WHS graduate, passed away from injuries suffered from a motor vehicle crash in Billerica on Thursday. According to the Billerica Police Department, Minghella was involved in a two-car head-on collision at approximately10:30pm in the vicinity of 570 Boston Road,...
Alina Andras

3 Gorgeous Beaches in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts, you probably know that there are many underrated beaches in the area. Sure, they might not be as pristine as those in Florida, South Carolina, or North Carolina, but they are still worth exploring. To prove it, here's a list of 3 gorgeous beaches in Massachusetts that you'll absolutely love. Whether you plan on going there on vacation, or you happen to live close by, make sure to pay them a visit, next time you are around.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Classic Small Towns in Maine

Maine is best known for its long coastline, but the state also has a number of small towns that deserve a visit. Maine's smaller locales provide a unique insight into the state's history and culture, and they are typically less crowded than the more popular tourist destinations.
MAINE STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man charged with threatening to shoot up school

A man from southeastern Massachusetts has been arrested after allegedly making a disturbing threat. According to Barnstable Police, on Saturday, both the Barnstable Police Department and Yarmouth Police Department received multiple reports of a Facebook posting by 29-year-old Justin Moreira of Hyannis threatening to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location.
BARNSTABLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy