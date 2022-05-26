Call/Volunteer Firefighters Graduate from Massachusetts Firefighting Academy 35 Members of MFA Call/Vol Class #97 Represent 16 Towns
Stow - State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 35 recruits from the MFA Call/Volunteer Recruit Firefighter Training Program. The graduates received certificates of completion at a ceremony held last night at Bridgewater...reportertoday.com
