The Dr. Ellis Subdivision on the northwest side of Urbana was the first neighborhood developed in the city that allowed Black people to buy a home. Built and annexed into the city in the 60s, the subdivision – and some of the original homeowners – remain today. Reverend Doctor Evelyn Underwood and Bishop Underwood have advocated for, and organized with their neighbors to call on the City of Urbana to remedy a decade-long problem with the sewage system in their neighborhood.

URBANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO