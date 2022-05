Celebrities and politicians are reacting to the beyond tragic elementary school shooting in Texas. On Tuesday (May 24), the unthinkable happened when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother before driving to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Armed with a rifle and wearing body armor, he opened fire and killed 21 people according to CNN. This has become the second deadliest school shooting in the history of the United States.

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO