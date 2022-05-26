Memorial Day Observances in Tri-Cities-Here’s Where to Go

The search continues in the Walla Walla River near the confluence with the Columbia. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's office (WWCSO), the man was seen on the shoreline, then he headed into the water, but disappeared. From the information released, it appears he was fishing not far from where the WW River joins the Columbia. The call came in around 5:43 PM.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO