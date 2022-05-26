ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff times set for three Football home games

Texas Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimes and television selections for the home games versus ULM, Alabama and UTSA were released on Thursday, along with television selections for games against Oklahoma and Baylor. Austin – Kickoff times and television selections for the 2022 home games versus ULM, Alabama and UTSA were released on Thursday, along...

Texas Sports

Forty Acres Insider: May 31

Freddie Mercury's victory anthem is still ringin' in my head, We Are The Champions! Last week it was Women's Tennis with the NCAA title repeat, and on Sunday, Rowing made it back-to-back, as well. And talk about keep on fightin' til the end, Texas Softball did just that. Down a game, they stampeded to consecutive wins to advance to the Women's College World Series. Baseball's run to the Big 12 Championship game secured a return home to host an NCAA Regional right here in the friendly confines of UFCU Disch-Falk Field, while Track & Field was punchin' tickets to the NCAA Championship left and right at the preliminaries in Fayetteville. Men's Golf is right in the thick of taking dead aim on the National Championship as they're in the midst of a match play semifinal versus Vanderbilt as we speak. Oh, speaking of Tennis, Peyton Stearns became our first-ever NCAA Women's Singles Champion and the Men's dynamic duo of Richard Ciamarra and Cleeve Harper won the doubles national title.
Texas Sports

Men’s Golf advances to NCAA Match Play Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Texas Men's Golf team posted a 3-2-0 victory against Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals and followed with a 3-1-1 win over top-seed Vanderbilt in the semifinals on Tuesday during the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. With the two wins, the Longhorns advance to face tournament host Arizona State in the NCAA Championship match on Wednesday, June 1 at 3:35 p.m. Central (1:35 p.m. Pacific).
