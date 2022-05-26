Kickoff times set for three Football home games

Freddie Mercury's victory anthem is still ringin' in my head, We Are The Champions! Last week it was Women's Tennis with the NCAA title repeat, and on Sunday, Rowing made it back-to-back, as well. And talk about keep on fightin' til the end, Texas Softball did just that. Down a game, they stampeded to consecutive wins to advance to the Women's College World Series. Baseball's run to the Big 12 Championship game secured a return home to host an NCAA Regional right here in the friendly confines of UFCU Disch-Falk Field, while Track & Field was punchin' tickets to the NCAA Championship left and right at the preliminaries in Fayetteville. Men's Golf is right in the thick of taking dead aim on the National Championship as they're in the midst of a match play semifinal versus Vanderbilt as we speak. Oh, speaking of Tennis, Peyton Stearns became our first-ever NCAA Women's Singles Champion and the Men's dynamic duo of Richard Ciamarra and Cleeve Harper won the doubles national title.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO