THE GUERILLA SHORTS SHOWCASE BRINGS UP-AND-COMING UTAH-BASED FILMMAKERS TOGETHER!. The Guerilla Filmmaking Challenge has been a Southern Utah staple since 2005. Presented by the nonprofit, Film and Media Alliance of Southern Utah, this variation of a quick turnaround filmmaking competition was designed for filmmakers of all ages and all skill sets as a means to develop storytelling skills, to learn the art of collaboration, and to be quick on your feet when it comes to problem-solving. The Challenge is hosted 3 times per year and the recent Summer Edition, which was launched back in April, saw a record-breaking 30 filmmaking team signups.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO