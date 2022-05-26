ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, AZ

Charles Neil DeWitt

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Neil DeWitt, 72, of Tucson passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2022. Neil was born on Nov. 7, 1949, in Holbrook. He was the son of Malcolm Reeves DeWitt (deceased) and Martha Turley DeWitt (deceased). Neil graduated from Holbrook High School in 1967. He excelled academically as well...

