Ithaca to begin search for permanent chief of police

CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony identity theft arrest in Candor. New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested 42-year-old Angela Kemp of Candor last Wednesday. An investigation that began in January found that Kemp allegedly charged thousands of dollars to two different victim’s credit cards....
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County have voted against a pair of proposals. On Thursday, legislators said nay to two efforts involving roof replacements on municipal buildings. One would’ve granted $42,000 to the Village of Marathon. The other would’ve given more than $62,000 to the Town of...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop leads to two drug arrests. Two Cortland men, 27-year-old Kyle Dayton and 39-year-old Patrick Duffy, were pulled over on Route 13 in Cortlandville for traffic violations on Saturday. They were allegedly in possession of 87 glassine envelopes of heroin, methamphetamine, buprenorphine, packaging...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new high for gas prices in Ithaca. The average price for a gallon of regular is four dollars 86 cents. That price is 60 cents higher than a month ago and nearly two dollars more than a year ago. Drivers in Cortland County are paying an average of four dollars 84 cents, and two cents more in Tioga County.
