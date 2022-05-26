ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

How to Shoot Beautiful Cat Portraits

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The internet loves cats, as do most people! Getting a beautiful portrait of your cat can be incredibly tough for most of us. Sometimes they won’t stop moving around, they’re too dark, or we can’t hold their attention. But a little bit of pet psychology can help here. We’re going to...

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

3 Metal Lenses With Beautiful Image Quality

Very few things make us swoon like metal lenses. If it’s not the way that they feel in the hand, it’s the experience of turning a focusing ring to get something in focus. What’s more, they’re typically built incredibly well. So we’re sharing our love of metal lenses with you folks and recommending a few that we think you’ll truly appreciate.
SONY
The Phoblographer

3 Lightweight Lenses for Bird Photography That Photographers Will Love

If given the opportunity, we think everyone would love photographing birds. But not everyone wants to carry that much weight on them. Luckily, there are some fantastic lightweight lenses for bird photography out there. With the right settings, they’ll stand out from loads of other lenses on the market. And we’d know, since we tested them! So, in this roundup, we’re diving into the best lightweight lenses for bird photography. Check it out!
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

How to Shoot Spring Photos if You Have Allergies

It’s spring! That means *ACHOO* that it’s time for you to get out and *ACHOO* shoot spring photos! Photographers everywhere love this time of *ACHOO* year because of the natural beauty found during spring. You *ACHOO* get to see colors you’d otherwise never witness. There are a lot of tips on how to shoot photos during the springtime, but we’re focusing on the stuff no one tells you. So, if you’re looking to shoot some of the best spring photos you’ve ever shot, consider these practical tips.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

How to Use a 28mm Lens and Love the Photos You Get

The 28mm lens is reasonably odd. It’s a bit wider than 35mm and longer than 24mm. If you choose the 28mm focal length, you’re bound to not go for the longer or shorter options just named. You’ll get the best of both worlds, but it will be a master of none. So why would you choose a 28mm? We’ll explain why, round up photographers who use the 28mm lens, and lead you to the best options.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Camera Lens#Portraits#Gems#Aperture#Af C
The Phoblographer

Camera Fans Are One of the Worst Parts of Photography

I’m a user of various camera systems. If you’re on the Phoblographer’s reviews team, then you’re bound to be a brand agnostic. You can use pretty much any camera and camera system that’s thrown at you. And over the years, I’ve seen cults of camera fans become a very ugly part of photography. For anyone that’s shot for years, this isn’t anything new. But the culture around camera fans and loyalties are awful, divisive things that get in the way of making better pictures and having a more sustainable photo industry.
PHOTOGRAPHY
a-z-animals.com

Meet the World’s Largest Domestic Cat

Felines are graceful, fast, and often deadly creatures that stalk and attack prey with great precision. Humans, in our questionable habit of bonding with wild animals, have managed to domesticate some of these cats. Although people have tried to tame large felines like tigers, we’ve had far more success with smaller cats that are less capable of hurting human beings. Over thousands of years, we have domesticated cats that now sit on our laps and eat canned food. That begs the question, what is the world’s largest domestic cat and how does it measure up to other cat breeds?
ANIMALS
The Phoblographer

Dina Litovsky’s Powerful Virtual Portraits Landed Her on the Cover of TIME

Dina Litovsky is a name most of you will recognize. You’ve likely seen her work in National Geographic, The New York Times Magazine, GQ, and more. She mainly focuses on social behavior and isn’t afraid to direct her lens on society’s subcultures. Well, we’re thrilled to say Litovsky agreed to give us some of her time and talk about all things photography in this week’s edition of Inside the Photographer’s Mind.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

The Best Cameras for Shooting JPEG Photos You’ll Love

Oh man! Very few things excite me like not needing to edit photos I just shot. It keeps me in the moment and ensures I’m not shooting for the edit. I’m instead shooting for the moment and getting the photo the best possible in-camera. In fact, certain cameras are just so good that I don’t need to edit the photos. We’ve tested a bunch here at The Phoblographer over the past 13 years. So here are the best cameras for shooting JPEG photos.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Phoblographer

Seeing Camera Innards Is What Mario Aumüller Finds Really Interesting

“You´ll never know what you get,” says Austrian photographer Mario Aumüller about the results of his experiments with an x-ray machine and vintage cameras. What started as a fun pastime has now picked up steam on Reddit, where analog lovers eagerly await Aumüller’s next post. He loves looking around for old cameras to collect so he can examine their insides in this most unique way.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

3 Beautiful Zeiss Lenses to Adapt to Canon RF Cameras

If you’re a fan of the classic look, then you’ll probably adore what Zeiss lenses can do. And if you’re a Canon RF camera shooter, then you’re in luck. We’ve reviewed tons of Zeiss lenses on Canon bodies over the years and have always been in awe of what they can do. If you’re looking for something slower with a more unique look, we think you’ll love these. Dive into this roundup with us!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

How to Use Flash as a Fill Light for Macro Photography

There’s a major problem with modern macro lenses. In fact, there are a bunch of problems. Lots of them are telephoto lenses with a fast aperture. And if you focus down to macro ranges, you have to stop the lens down or use focus stacking. If you stop it down, you need to either use a nuclear ISO setting or use fill light. It’s a complicated life if you’re using a macro lens for sure. But through and through, we prefer to use fill light for macro photography. And believe it or not, it’s simpler than you’d think.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Love the 50mm F1.2? We’re in Love with These Four

There’s surely a love affair that lots of photographers have with the 50mm f1.2 lens. Since its earlier days in the film world, photographers adored it for weddings and portraits. And these days, with such great high ISOs on cameras, photographers love the 50mm f1.2 for its beautiful bokeh. A lot of them only cropped up in the past few years. And we’ve tried them all. So let’s take a look at which ones are the best.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Our Favorite High ISO Film Emulsions That Create Photos You’ll Love

High ISO film emulsions aren’t all that common. In fact, they’re almost as rare as slide film. But when you need to shoot film in very low light, they’re your best bet. With the film renaissance still underway, we’re happy some emulsions are still around for us to use. There’s not much better than loading it into a camera and shooting a party with some analog goodness. So we’re rounding up a few of our favorite high ISO film emulsions. Dive in with us!
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Finding the Beauty of Fujifilm Velvia Using One Lens

Velvia is likely one of the most popular Fujifilm film simulation. Folks love vivid colors and those Fujifilm tones always hit just right. It’s the perfect simulation to use on your vacation. Photographers have used Velvia for years to document the world around them. And using a lens like the Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD lets you do it in the spirit of those vintage photos.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Silver Cameras Are Stunning. We Need More of Them!

I’ve always been baffled as to why camera manufacturers don’t make more silver cameras. For years, they were considered the standard until black came in. But that doesn’t mean silver isn’t worth a look. I think camera manufacturers need to return to making more silver cameras. But with that said, it should actually look like silver and not some dark shade of gray. Let’s take a look at some of the most gorgeous silver cameras to come out in recent years.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

4 Ways Camera Manufacturers Fail Photographers

We’re all fans of some photography brands. Some hold a special place in our hearts, and many among us defend them to no end. Other brands we can’t stand, and we secretly wish our favorite brand would do better than them. But this article isn’t about which brands are outshining others. Almost all leading camera manufacturers are guilty of doing (or not doing) one or more of the points below. What is worrying is that some of these unhealthy trends have continued for years. And manufacturers don’t seem to want to address these anytime soon. Which ones do you find most annoying?
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Stephanie Dolen Finds Much Love in Documenting Floral Patterns

“Seeing patterns in nature encourages me to create patterns of my own,” says San Francisco-based photographer Stephanie Dolen regarding the inspirations behind her unique floral project. She enjoys documenting many of them in a flat lay layout in various patterns. These photos are minimally retouched, if at all, and she considers them a form of portraiture in many ways.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Phoblographer

Pick One! The Best 28mm Lens for Vintage Lovers!

The 28mm lens isn’t the most popular focal length. And in our eyes this is a shame. For some of us, it resembles how we see the world. To that point, a lot of them can look the same. But there are a few key gems that have put some extra twinkle in our eyes. Here’s our list of the best 28mm lenses for vintage lovers. And yes, we’re going for the vintage renders.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Photographers Need a Hot Shoe Flash with More Power

For over the past decade, every lighting guru has told us to take the flash out of the hot shoe. You’ll probably recognize a few key names if you’ve been around for a while. David Hobby, the Strobist, probably taught all of us how to light. Syl Arena probably taught us all how to shape the light. And Dustin Diaz, the man from Flickr himself, taught us all what’s possible. They all took the hot shoe flash out of the hot shoe and out it onto a light stand. But there are situations where a hot shoe flash is handy in the hot shoe. And overall, they need more power.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Near Perfect Results in a Quality Filter: Lee Elements VND 2-5 Review

What’s easier to do: carry around a handful of ND filters of different strengths, or carry a 4-in-1 solution that offers the same quality in a smaller, more convenient package? If you’re worried that the latter might result in awful X-patterns or heavy vignetting, then Lee Filters has the solution for you. They’ve just launched their Elements series of Variable ND filters that come in 67mm, 72mm, 77mm, and 82mm screw-in sizes with 2 to 5 stops of neutral density. Billed at both photographers and videographers who seek the absolute best in optical performance, the Elements VND series are coated with multi-function, scratch-resistant nanocoatings. Lee Filters always come with a hefty price tag, and the Lee Elements VND 2-5 is no different.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy