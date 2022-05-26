How to Shoot Beautiful Cat Portraits

What’s easier to do: carry around a handful of ND filters of different strengths, or carry a 4-in-1 solution that offers the same quality in a smaller, more convenient package? If you’re worried that the latter might result in awful X-patterns or heavy vignetting, then Lee Filters has the solution for you. They’ve just launched their Elements series of Variable ND filters that come in 67mm, 72mm, 77mm, and 82mm screw-in sizes with 2 to 5 stops of neutral density. Billed at both photographers and videographers who seek the absolute best in optical performance, the Elements VND series are coated with multi-function, scratch-resistant nanocoatings. Lee Filters always come with a hefty price tag, and the Lee Elements VND 2-5 is no different.
