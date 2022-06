Sherry Marcella Golloway, 71, of Big Stone Gap, went to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at her home in Big Stone Gap, VA. Born and raised in Appalachia Va. She was a transit driver for MEOC for 20yrs where she retired in 2015. She touched many lives with her kindness and shined her light for all to see. She was an amazing and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister aunt and friend. Sherry loved spending Time with her family and friends. She was a long time servant of the most high God. Her smile would light up a room and she will be greatly missed by all who came to know her.

BIG STONE GAP, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO