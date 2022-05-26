FWPD Chief Noakes reacts to Uvalde school shootings

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes issued this statement in response to the deadly elementary school shootings in Uvalde:

In recent days, we have seen tragedy across the nation involving hate, violence and senseless acts that are devastating families, communities and our entire country. Tuesday, we saw the same tragic violence less than 350 miles from our own city.

Uvalde, Texas, is the latest in a long line of communities reeling from gun violence resulting in mass casualties, and this time most of the victims were elementary school children.

The Fort Worth Police Department is dedicated to safeguarding our children and our school district staff. Our School Resource Unit Officers are in our schools every day to provide onsite security and create a safe environment for our youth. SROs are there not only to deter those who would prey on children, but also to immediately intervene in any public safety situation.

We also have dedicated resources within our Intelligence Units and Fusion Center to monitor any potential threat to our community, including any threats made towards schools, so that immediate action can be taken should any threats arise.

Our Neighborhood Police Officers have been redirected to focus on providing police presence at the schools in their respective areas, and we have increased patrol presence around our schools as well. Additionally, we are maintaining constant communication with our school districts to ensure a free flow of information so we can all be proactive in deterring and responding to any potential threat.

We know the end of the school year is a time for many school events, celebrations and graduations. In order to increase security and police presence at these events, the department will be assigning more officers to patrol in and around school campuses. Our Code Blue volunteers will be patrolling campuses as well to be additional eyes and ears. I have also authorized all Fort Worth Police Department personnel to attend school events in uniform, even when off-duty, to ensure the safety of our community and to deter and stop those who would do harm.

The Fort Worth Police Department is absolutely dedicated to the safety and security of our community and will do everything possible to ensure these tragic events will not be repeated in our city.

View a video message from Noakes.

Photo: Chief Neil Noakes

