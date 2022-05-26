FEATURE: Fullerton to fill its Olympic pool with men’s and women’s water polo teams

FULLERTON, Calif. - Head softball coach Kelly Ford announced on Tuesday that Haley Rainey has joined the program as a transfer from Idaho State University. The right-handed pitcher, a native of Chehalis, Wash., spent last season as a freshman at Idaho State University. She was the 2022 Big Sky Freshman of the Year and was also named to the Big Sky All-Second Team. Rainey went 15-11 with a 3.46 ERA in the circle for the Bengals. She had 163 strikeouts in 157.2 innings pitched. She had an opposing team batting average of .256 for the season. In her 31 appearances this past season, Rainey threw 14 complete games and three shutouts. Rainey was 5th in the Big Sky Conference with a 3.46 ERA. Rainey actually pitched twice against the Titans this past year at the Purple Classic hosted by Grand Canyon. She went the distance in a 4-3 loss against the Titans pitching 8.1 innings but she also struck out 10 batters. She picked up the win in relief in a 4-3 win in the second game against the Titans after going three innings and allowing just one run.

