As you budget for retirement, it can be overwhelming to think about how to access your savings to fund your retirement expenses, especially when accounting for concerns over whether the amount set aside will be sufficient. There are also distribution factors to consider, including how to withdraw funds from different retirement accounts and investments. Some retirees rely on a system called the bucket strategy to help navigate their finances as they cover living expenses and pursue additional hobbies like travel or leave a legacy for family members.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO