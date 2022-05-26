New KC star steel sculpture will be unveiled Friday morning at KC-Longview

An intimate concert series kicked off with an invite-only album release party for Cole Allen. LONGVIEW, TX – The House on 1844, a new music venue in North Longview, hosted Cole Allen (@coleallenmusic) for a sneak peek of his latest album, Dry County Culture. This is the third album for Allen, who was born and raised in White Oak, Texas and typically performs as a one-man band, simultaneously playing guitar, harmonica, and a Farmer Foot Drum. Early in his career, Allen worked full-time as a civil engineer and rode bulls competitively on the weekend. His solo act formed out of necessity because he didn’t have enough time for a band.

