Longview, TX

New KC star steel sculpture will be unveiled Friday morning at KC-Longview

By Editor
Gilmer Mirror
 6 days ago

Kilgore College will host a ceremony Friday, May 27, to unveil the college’s new KC star steel sculpture. The new KC star will be unveiled at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Center...

www.gilmermirror.com

Gilmer Mirror

NEW MUSIC VENUE, THE HOUSE ON 1844, SPOTLIGHTS LOCAL TALENT

An intimate concert series kicked off with an invite-only album release party for Cole Allen. LONGVIEW, TX – The House on 1844, a new music venue in North Longview, hosted Cole Allen (@coleallenmusic) for a sneak peek of his latest album, Dry County Culture. This is the third album for Allen, who was born and raised in White Oak, Texas and typically performs as a one-man band, simultaneously playing guitar, harmonica, and a Farmer Foot Drum. Early in his career, Allen worked full-time as a civil engineer and rode bulls competitively on the weekend. His solo act formed out of necessity because he didn’t have enough time for a band.
LONGVIEW, TX
Gilmer Mirror

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY – Smith County Fatal

Number of Vehicles in Crash: 1 Number of Injured: 0 Number killed: 1. Location: SH 155, approximately 7.5 mile south of Tyler, TX. Lee T. Carson, male, 88 YOA of Flint, TX. Pronounced by: Judge Andy Dunklin at the scene. Description:. Preliminary investigation indicates Unit 1 was traveling north on...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

