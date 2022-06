FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old. Kiersten Reid was last seen in Fairview Heights and has not returned to the area. Kiersten is 5’06”, 145 pounds, and most likely has her hair in a ponytail. It’s possible that Kiersten is in the Lebanon or Belleville area. For developing information, please call the FHPD at 618-489-2100.

