Giro d'Italia breakaway conspire to foil the sprinters on stage 18 - Video

By Laura Weislo
The 156-kilometre stage 18 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia contained hardly any climbing compared with the rest of the massive mountain stages of the final week, so it seemed "written in the stars" that a sprinter would win. But four men thought otherwise.

Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) got the biggest payout for his collaboration in keeping the breakaway clear, winning his first Grand Tour stage at 30 years of age.

The four-man move held onto a slim 14-second advantage at the line on the peloton, and while Jumbo-Visma's Eduardo Affini tried to get the jump, De Bondt was quicker. Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost), the favourite in the move, settled for third.

Behind, the peloton fractured in the frantic attempt to reel the breakaway in, and Alberto Dainese, winner of stage 11, led the chasers home ahead of maglia ciclamino Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).

There was a brief moment of worry for second-placed Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) when he had a mechanical late in the stage, but the Australian was awarded the same time as his group because his potential setback took place inside the final 3km. He remains second overall, three seconds behind Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Watch the highlights above to see all the action.

