Take A Reactor B Tour At The Hanford Site For Free. One of the best things I've done since I've lived in the Tri-Cities is to take the Reactor B tour. There's a lot of history made in the Tri-Cities and one of the neatest tours is now open again. I took the tour about 10 years ago and it was fantastic. I love that the tours are coming back but the seats fill up quickly.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO