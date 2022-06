SAN ANGELO, TX – More details have been released on the shooting that occurred this past Wednesday in a College Hills neighborhood. The case has expanded to two shooting victims allegedly shot by Paul Zipper, 52. According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon South’s Emergency Room for the report of a shooting victim. When police arrived, the officers learned of one victim that had been shot in the gut. They learned this from the victim's girlfriend. She informed the officers that she and a number of other people…

