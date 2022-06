Adam Neumann, the infamous CEO of WeWork, raised $70 million for his new crypto start-up, Flowcarbon. Neumann's grand entry into Web3 seems bizarre, but investments speak for themselves. The CEO is still a valuable position in a Web3 company, but the stakes for this role are lower than they used to be. The primary law in Web3 is code, and talents maximize profits, not charismatic seniors. The Web3 crowd doesn't need an individual responsible for a "sense of connectedness" — the product and the technology are the glue.

