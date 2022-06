Terry and Camille Naylor artworks now on display at Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop. New Artists at Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop! Terry and Camille are a team creating clocks and pictures on wood. The pictures are hand drawn using a burning technique. They are the perfect size for any home and they are beautiful! They love to give them a rustic look and yet they are finished with perfect attention to details. They create hand-crafted artworks for their relaxation. Both enjoy wild life. Their artworks are authentic Native American art using natural materials.

CHILOQUIN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO