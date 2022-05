Fast fashion firm Missguided has fallen into administration after failing to secure a last-minute buyer.The business called in administrators from Teneo after it was issued with a winding-up petition by suppliers owed millions of pounds.The insolvency specialists are now seeking to sell the business and assets of the retailer, which employs around 330 staff from its Manchester base.Missguided was founded in 2009 by Nitin Passi and grew rapidly amid rising demand for online fashion.However, the company was hit hard by surging supply costs, wider inflationary pressures and waning consumer confidence in the increasingly competitive market.Boohoo had been in talks to...

