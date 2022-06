If you watch This Is Us, you probably feel sympathetic (albeit frustrated) at how Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) is constantly second-guessing herself and has a hard time advocating for herself. Given the context of the show, if we had to guess, we’d say she is the poster child for anxious preoccupied attachment style. She is a classic overthinker who often needs approval from her loved ones, and despite being a badass, she has a hard time accepting her worth. Now, before we go diagnosing Kate—or the rest of the Pearson gang for that matter—let’s turn to the experts for the legit breakdown of how this attachment style presents itself.

