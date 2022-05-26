Join your neighbors at the Neighborhood Services District Community Meetings in June! City staff will be providing useful information on a variety of topics including emergency preparedness, water conservation, upcoming municipal election, and more.

All meetings start at 7:00 p.m.

Districts 1 & 2

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Dale Junior High School, 900 S. Dale Ave.

District 3

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Downtown Anaheim Community Center, 250 E. Center St.

District 4

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Ball Jr. High School, 1500 W. Ball Rd.

District 5

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Anaheim Methodist Church, 1000 S. State College Blvd.

District 6

Thursday, June 16, 2022

East Anaheim Community Center, 8201 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd.

Not sure which Council District you live in? Use the updated interactive map at https://anaheim.net/6218/Interactive-District-Map or call Neighborhood Services at (714) 765-4456.

