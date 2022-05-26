Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies

Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died, the band has announced. The band said they were "shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate". The statement went on to say that the keyboard player had a "heart of gold"...
The 60s was the decade for The Beatles (though they really haven’t gone away). They were everywhere — in movies like A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, on magazine covers, performing on television, and printed on merchandise, too. Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the “Prince of Darkness”, got inspired by one of the Beatles’ singles to pursue a career in rock. He said, “One day, “She Loves You” came on the radio. That song turned my head around.”
Alan White, longtime drummer for prog rock band Yes, has died at home aged 72 after a short illness. Announcing the news, the band said they were “shocked and stunned”. White was one of the longest-running members of the group, having joined in 1972, replacing Bill Bruford (who joined King Crimson).
A double A-side single to “Penny Lane,” February 1, 1967, The Beatles “Strawberry Fields Forever” peaked at No. 8 on the U.S. charts upon release and has been called one of the greatest pop songs ever written. It’s Not About Fields of Strawberries. Though the...
Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin and his fiancée, actress Amanda Abbington, have been updating fans about his condition following a serious accident on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme last year. As a result of the accident, Goodwin is now paralyzed from the waist down. Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed After...
Princess Diana
’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18.
Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration
The siblings,...
Danny Bonaduce is suffering from a 'mystery illness'. The 62-year-old actor - who is best known for his childhood role as Danny Partridge on classic 1970s sitcom The Partridge Family - caused concern to fans earlier this week when he announced he was taking 'temporary medical leave' from his morning radio show.
My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
Danny Bonaduce is working on figuring out the cause of a new, unknown health ailment, and it truly is a "mystery," his sister, Celia, said Sunday. Two days earlier, the Partridge Family alum, 62, announced that he's taking a temporary leave from his radio show The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on Seattle's KZOK while seeking a diagnosis for a mystery illness. Alongside a photo of himself using a cane, Danny said that he'll "share more when I know more."
Mike Hagerty, who starred in Friends and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 67.Comedian Bridget Everett, who stars in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere with Hegarty, shared the news of his death on Instagram on Friday (6 May). “With great sadness, the family of Michael G Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” she wrote. No cause of death has yet been disclosed.Hagerty was best known for starring as Mr Treeger in Friends. He was the building superintendent at Monica,...
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
Tom Cruise recently revealed to James Corden on The Late Late Show that he and Hans Zimmer, one of the composers for the upcoming Top Gun sequel, were struggling with the music for the film when Lady Gaga approached them both with “Hold My Hand.” “There was just a sound and something we were looking for and it just wasn’t right,” he said. “She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie.”
RAY Liotta, the brilliant actor who made his name in Martin Scorsese's crime classic Goodfellas, has passed away. The star died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters, according to Deadline. There were no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death,...
Child actors like Stephen Talbot on the classic TV show Leave It To Beaver did have to work out schedules with producers. Especially when it comes to school and tests. For Talbot, who played Gilbert, one of the Beaver’s good, close friends, he talked about his arrangement with the show.
Ryan Reynolds’ recent appearance on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is the perfect escape from reality. The two affable pop culture titans exchange silly stories and thoughtful anecdotes as Reynolds effortlessly toggles between charming and introspective. It’s a fun, soothing 40 minutes that I highly recommend, but the wide-ranging interview also contains a riveting mystery that forced this amateur pop culture detective to come out of retirement to solve one final case.
Around the 17:00 minute mark of the episode, Reynolds is talking about his journey from Canada to Los Angeles when he drops this interesting...
It is quite the celebration to be able to turn 100 years old. Not many pass this milestone, but there are some famous celebrities who have successfully done so. You may remember them from old black and white movies or even more recent movies and television shows. Here are some...
Mick Jagger is the mega-successful artist whose place of relevance within the music industry has been undeniable for the past six decades. Needless to say, he first came to prominence back in the 1960s as part of The Rolling Stones. Not surprisingly, given his experience, he has an uncanny ability to predict who among upcoming artists would likely achieve success. No matter the genre — country, pop, rap, reggae or whatever it might be — he has had an innate feeling for quality music.
A comedian who died in his sleep on a cruise ship had earlier complained of a "pain in his arm", an inquest heard. Phil Butler, a regular performer at Cromer Pier in Norfolk, was working for P&O cruises when he died on 17 October. The 51-year-old, from Clacton in Essex,...
Former BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans was reportedly punched and kicked by a group of men, during an incident on the weekend. Police have confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault in Bishopsgate in London on Saturday night. She wrote on Instagram she was attacked after one...
Fred Ward, the gruff yet very relatable character actor, known for movies such as "The Right Stuff," "Tremors," and "Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins," has passed away at age 79. Ward's tough and witty character portrayals were easy to relate to and beloved by fans. "Tremors" is maybe his most-watched movie and is recognized as a true cult classic. Though led by a movie star, Kevin Bacon, it's really the combination of Ward and Bacon, together, as equal stars, that give the film its charm; it's endlessly rewatchable. After the title is shown on screen within the first minute, we learn everything we know about the two friends, Val and Earl, played by Bacon and Ward, respectively. They have such great chemistry together, and whatever the movie has in store for these two, we are interested in seeing these two oddball friends take on the challenge. In this case, the adventure just happens to involve underground worms, but it could have involved anything, and it wouldn't matter.
