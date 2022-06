A Tuesday morning crash on I-12 has claimed the life of a Rayne woman, troopers say. State Police say Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne died in the crash. Wells was driving west on Interstate 12 in Tangipahoa Parish at about 8 a.m. Tuesday when her vehicle struck the rear-end of an 18-wheeler. The impact caused her vehicle to overturn and Wells was ejected from the vehicle, troopers say.

RAYNE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO