You could win the Dad’s chair prize package (valued at over $1600)

Two years after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, a car procession in downtown Springfield to keep the conversation about social justice proactive. State Senator Doris Turner, present at the event, said, “We have become a reactionary society. We have an episode that happens, and everyone is up in arms, and everyone wants to react in that moment.” Turner said that events like the car procession keep the conversation going and that policy makers need to depoliticize hard issues like the debate over a need to reform gun laws.

