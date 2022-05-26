You could win the Dad’s chair prize package (valued at over $1600)

A brazen attempt at an ATM robbery overnight, as a black four-by-four ripped a cash machine from its foundation at the MacArthur and Ash location of Town and Country Bank. Teenager Huntyer Dubach was at the scene. “My mom came in yelling when I was dead asleep, ‘Somebody’s trying to...
Springfield Mass Transit is going green. SMTD manager, Steve Schufel, says 34 diesel buses will be retired over the next year or so and replaced with 34 diesel-electric hybrid buses. He says the buses still run on diesel fuel but they will be able to shutoff at certain times and idle on electric power.
Today is Memorial Day, which commemorates all men and women who have died while serving in the military and is a federal holiday. Post offices and banks will be closed and there will be no mail delivery. Federal buildings, state of Illinois offices, the Sangamon County building and the Springfield...
According to our news partners at WAND – TV, a 74-year-old man has died after he was hit by a truck while mowing a lawn in Sangamon County. State police said the victim, identified as a Sherman man, was mowing grass on the west side of Route 124 south of Barber Road. At the time, a semi-truck was moving southbound on Route 124. The person mowing the grass tried to cross Route 124 and was hit by the truck in the road.
Two years after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, a car procession in downtown Springfield to keep the conversation about social justice proactive. State Senator Doris Turner, present at the event, said, “We have become a reactionary society. We have an episode that happens, and everyone is up in arms, and everyone wants to react in that moment.” Turner said that events like the car procession keep the conversation going and that policy makers need to depoliticize hard issues like the debate over a need to reform gun laws.
Comments / 0