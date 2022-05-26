BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs Give Offensive Coordinator Todd Monkey 60% Raise

Twin Lobster tails deep-fried with a side of spinach at Blu Seafood House@ServingLooksATL. Cirque Blu Seafood House is serving up the most delicious seafood dishes with a Southern twist in West Midtown. What I loved the most about this restaurant was the upscale environment-the bar is lined with gold seats as you walk to your table. The food menu is broken down into the following categories: appetizers, oyster bar, steamers, soup and salads, burgers, surf and turf, and the weekly specials (like all-you-can-eat snow crabs) that I will tell you about shortly.
