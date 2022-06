Piedmont’s Deerman tabbed as North coach in North-South All-Star Game; 3 county players selected. Matt Deerman got a nice surprise while taking some time off at the beach. The Piedmont baseball coach didn’t know until a reporter reached out Tuesday to tell him he had officially been named one of the coaches for the North team in the North-South baseball doubleheader during All-Star Sports Week later this summer.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO