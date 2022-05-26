ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoaling guppies evade predation but have deadlier parasites

By Jason C. Walsman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParasites exploit hosts to replicate and transmit, but overexploitation kills both host and parasite. Predators may shift this cost"“benefit balance by consuming infected hosts or changing host behaviour, but the strength of these effects remains unclear. Here we use field and lab data on Trinidadian guppies and their Gyrodactylus spp. parasites...

