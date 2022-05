Baltimore City officials and community leaders are highlighting efforts to prevent violence in the days after another tragic weekend in the city. The group We Are Us held a rally Monday at the Inner Harbor for a "summer of peace," with a number of events for Baltimore youth. It's the first in a series of events for city youth between 14 and 18, featuring music and food. The event is sponsored by the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO