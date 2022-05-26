ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Woman Wanted For Pulling Gun On Customer At Oregon City Home Depot

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOREGON CITY, Ore. — Police say a woman menaced another customer with a gun at the...

Missing Eugene woman found safe

EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
EUGENE, OR
Tualatin Police Log: One assaulted in bar, two assaulted in car

The Tualatin Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 18-23, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, May 18 Officers arrested a woman in the 9200 block of Southwest Cascara Lane for assault (domestic violence). A man cut through a chain link fence in the 20700 block of Southwest 105th Avenue and to gain access to a scrap metal pile. Thursday, May 19 Twenty-five...
Oregon City, OR
Driver killed in NE Portland crash, police say

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Portland on Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash near Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue around 5:30 a.m., police said in a news release. Investigators found a vehicle that had crashed into a power...
PORTLAND, OR
Crash Kills Woman on Highway 30

A retired Portland Police Officer and Marine Corps Veteran tries to rescue a woman in a serious accident on Highway 30 between 405 and N.W. St. Helens Road. Friday afternoon, Steve Harmon and his wife are driving to a barbecue, when they saw a three car crash. A woman, was pinned in one of the cars, and Harmon instinctively rushed to try to help her, his police and marine training, kicking in. He helped the victim breathe, until emergency rescuers got there and rescued her from the car. They took the woman to a hospital. Unfortunately she died there. The city of Portland counts three people who’ve died in wrecks in that same area, and seven who’ve suffered serious injuries, since 2010. There have been 27 fatal crashes so far in Portland this year, on top of last year’s 63 traffic wreck fatalities, which was the worst number in three decades.
PORTLAND, OR
Burglary Suspect in Custody, Lane Co., May 30

On 05/26/2022 Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3500blk of Valentine Ct. in Springfield regarding an in-progress burglary. Neighbors of the involved residence called 911 to report that three unknown people were stealing property from within the location. When confronted by a bystander, one of the suspects shoved the bystander to the ground. The bystander struck his head on the pavement and was rendered unconscious. The suspect also placed another bystander in a headlock and threw her to the ground before rummaging through her purse. The suspect, later identified as 28 year old Tanner Glen Mace, fled the location on foot. Mace was located hiding in a nearby yard and taken into custody. The injured bystander was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Two other suspects involved in the burglary had been able to flee the location in a U-Haul pickup. They are described as a white male adult wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat and a white female adult with brown hair and a short, thin build. Mace was transported to the Lane County Jail where he was lodged on charges including: Assault in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 1st Degree, Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 1st Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree, Robbery in the 3rd Degree, Physical Harassment, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon. He was also lodged on unrelated outstanding warrants. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Portland man killed in crash on US 26

A 49-year-old Portland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on U.S. 26. Fredrick Scheffler II was driving west in a black 2020 Tesla Model Y shortly before noon when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic, the Oregon State Police said.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon DMV Closes Offices Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
PORTLAND, OR
‘I’m scared for my life’: Dozens of Northwest Portland businesses facing theft, vandalism, break-ins on a weekly basis

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen businesses in the neighborhood around Northwest 23rd Avenue say they are being broken into and vandalized on a weekly basis. “I never thought it would get to this,” said Walter Bowers, one of the owners of Thai Bloom Restaurant. He pointed to a window covered by boards that had just been broken into.
PORTLAND, OR
Car crash closes down parts of Hwy 126 near Greenhill road

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield fire are working to clear a two-car crash that temporarily shut down parts of Highway 126. Around 1:44 p.m., two cars crashed, with one car against a pole and the driver stuck inside. The fire department was able to get the person...
EUGENE, OR

