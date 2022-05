Warm weather is back, the kids are out of school, and it's time for a vacation. Where's the best place to vacation in Colorado?. Sitting at an airport for five hours waiting for your connection isn't exactly fun. Wouldn't it be great to enjoy a vacation without having to travel out of the state of Colorado? I asked on social media, "Where is your favorite place to vacation in Colorado, and why?" Here's what you had to say.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO