Cheyenne, WY

Keep Cheyenne Clean and Green This Summer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE – Warm weather means more time spent in the great outdoors. As spring turns to summer, we want to make sure everyone can enjoy time outside in every Cheyenne neighborhood. Residents...

Cheyenne Botanic Gardens Hosts Community Planting Day

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens (710 S. Lions Park Dr.) is hosting the 8th Annual Taco John’s Plant Pandemonium on Saturday, June 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. “Plant Pandemonium is a summer tradition here at the gardens and celebrates the start of the season for us,” said Tina Worthman, Director of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. “We delight in working with the public to advance our mission of beautifying, inspiring, and educating our community.”
CHEYENNE, WY
$220 Million Gold Mine Project Moving Forward In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Construction of a proposed $220 million gold mine in Laramie County could begin next year, according to a spokesman for the project. Jason Begger, a spokesman for U.S. Gold Corp. told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday that while state approval is...
CHEYENNE, WY
Bear Relocated After Visit Near Cheyenne Truck Stop

Wyoming Game and Fish officials removed a young black bear from near the Flying J Truckstop on Friday. That's according to a post on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Facebook page. According to the post, the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff's Office, and Wyoming Highway Patrol all helped with the removal effort.
CHEYENNE, WY
Rob Roy Reservoir expected to fill to capacity

People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek located in the Medicine Bow Range should expect higher than normal flows in the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways. Rob Roy Reservoir, which is one of six reservoirs for the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is expected to fill on or around Friday, May 27, 2022. Based on the predicated forecast, increased snowmelt in the surrounding area will continue to flow into the Rob Roy Reservoir which will cause the reservoir to fill. Once the reservoir fills, a spillway will safely and naturally drain additional water back into Douglas Creek, resulting in the flow increase. People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways should exercise caution and be aware that flows may rapidly change depending on weather conditions.
CHEYENNE, WY
Power outage effects large portion of Sidney

SIDNEY - A large area of the Sidney was without power late Sunday night, according to the Cheyenne County Communications Center. The communications center notified city officials about the power outage and crews investigated the outage and worked to get it fix. The power outage ranged from the area around...
SIDNEY, NE
Laramie County health and food inspections (5/15/22–5/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenient stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Plane crashes into Cheyenne Storage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A small plane crashed into storage units near Logan and Nationway early Monday morning. Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene around 8AM, and the fire was contained around 8:30. The pilot, who was flying what authorities have called an experimental aircraft, was killed in the crash. However, no further injuries have been reported.
CHEYENNE, WY
Storms Featuring Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the mountains of southeast Wyoming and northern Colorado late this morning and early this afternoon. These thunderstorms will push east and becoming strong. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms east of the I-25 corridor today with some thunderstorms containing large hail and strong gusty winds through this evening.
CHEYENNE, WY
Memorial Day weekend activities to be impacted by weather

SIDNEY - People planning outdoor activities Sunday through Tuesday, count on getting wet. That's according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Meteorologists say a cold front will move through the Sidney area Sunday afternoon, bringing much needed rain and the potential for severe thunderstorms through the Memorial Day weekend.
SIDNEY, NE
Wyoming Highway Patrol Welcomes New Troopers

The Wyoming Highway Patrol welcomed new troopers last week. The Highway Patrol Academy graduated five troopers, who are assigned to various locations around the state. The Patrol issued the following statement:. "Congratulations to WHP Academy Class 102 who recently commissioned and took their oaths of office to officially become Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne parent takes action regarding potential school bus route cancellation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A concerned Meadowlark Elementary School parent has created a Facebook page to raise awareness of a policy that would leave several families without a bus to school. Jeremy Daniels began his Facebook page, Meadowlark from Anderson/Buffalo Ridge School Bus Cancelation, to alert other parents to a...
Public Asked To Watch For Missing Cheyenne Juvenile

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile girl who has been missing since Friday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post:. Samantha Bolejack left her home in Cheyenne around 8 a.m....
CHEYENNE, WY
Plane crash in Cheyenne leaves 1 dead

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the scene of a plane crash that killed one person this morning, officials said. The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded at around 8 a.m. today to 616 Crook Ave., where an...

