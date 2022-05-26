ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Goodfellas’ Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67

By Justin Rohrlich, Andrew Kirell
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor and producer Ray Liotta, best known for his breakout role in Goodfellas, has died in his sleep at age 67. “Very sadly, I can confirm,” Liotta’s publicist Jennifer Allen told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “He went to sleep last night and didn’t wake up this...

www.thedailybeast.com

Daily Beast

Paul McCartney Features Visuals of Johnny Depp During a Concert: Report

A Paul McCartney concert in Orlando erupted in cheers when the background visuals displayed a video of a particularly prominent figure—Johnny Depp, whose defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard has garnered huge attention, TMZ reports. McCartney began performing the song “My Valentine” as the jumbo screens behind him played clips from the song’s 2012 music video, which features Depp and Natalie Portman, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the audience went wild as McCartney continued singing, making no comment about the visuals behind him or the reaction. McCartney has apparently been using the song and accompanying visuals throughout his Get Back tour, according to TMZ, which happens to coincide with the trial. Sources told TMZ that McCartney did not feature “My Valentine” during his last tour in 2018-19, suggesting that he deliberately chose to feature the number—and its now-loaded music video—in this year’s concerts.
ORLANDO, FL
Cinemablend

Is National Treasure 3 Happening With Nicolas Cage? Jerry Bruckheimer Offers Update

Do you remember Disney’s National Treasure? It was the 2004 historical adventure film starred Nicolas Cage, Diane Krueger, and Justin Bartha as treasure hunters who search for history’s lost valuables. It spawned a sequel three years later, and a third film was expected. But since then the production has seen so many delays, making the threequel feel like an impossibility. Well, if you’re still wondering about its status and whether Cage will star in it, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has offered an update.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

How to Watch the Newest Season of ‘The Boys’ When it Premieres

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. One of the biggest and bloodiest shows on television is coming back this week as The Boys returns after nearly two years away. The show, based on the comic book series of the same name, follows a gang of vigilantes who have made it their mission to kill the world's corporate-controlled superheroes, including the most powerful being on the planet, Homelander. Following an action-packed second season, the show has taken a nearly two-year break that is finally set to end this Friday, June 3.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly McGillis On Not Being In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — “I’m Old And I’m Fat”

Kelly McGillis recently opened up on not being recast in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the original ’80s film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. McGillis played Cruise’s love interest in the original, and many fans have been wondering why exactly she didn’t make a return. It was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed she wouldn’t be in the sequel due to her own appearance.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Bo Burnham Brutally Mocks Joe Rogan in ‘Inside’ Outtakes

Exactly one year after he took the comedy world by surprise with his genre-bending pandemic-era Netflix special Inside, Bo Burnham treated fans to another full hour of material from the project, dropping The Inside Outtakes on his YouTube channel Monday night. As the elusive comedian announced on Twitter, “a year...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

George Carlin’s Daughter Says He’d ‘Roll Eyes’ at Far Right

Kelly Carlin, daughter of the late comedian George Carlin, is mystified that Donald Trump followers and right-wingers have tried to claim her dad as one of their own. “Before he died in 2008, and Hillary was running, my dad was like, ‘You know, it’ll be good. Hillary [Clinton] will get in there and she’ll get some people some jobs.’ I mean, of course he leaned that direction. My dad was a lifelong New Yorker and lifelong New Yorkers hate Donald Trump,” she says with a laugh on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal podcast. “It just always shocks me when these Trumpers wanna claim him.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Leah Remini, Adam Kinzinger, and Yashar Ali Are Fighting About ‘Top Gun’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini, and New York magazine and HuffPost contributor Yashar Ali are fighting. The subject? Top Gun: Maverick. As The Hill reports, Kinzinger praised the movie as “awesome” in a recent tweet, which prompted Ali to caution against praising top Scientologist Tom...
CELEBRITIES

