‘Goodfellas’ Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67

A Paul McCartney concert in Orlando erupted in cheers when the background visuals displayed a video of a particularly prominent figure—Johnny Depp, whose defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard has garnered huge attention, TMZ reports. McCartney began performing the song “My Valentine” as the jumbo screens behind him played clips from the song’s 2012 music video, which features Depp and Natalie Portman, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the audience went wild as McCartney continued singing, making no comment about the visuals behind him or the reaction. McCartney has apparently been using the song and accompanying visuals throughout his Get Back tour, according to TMZ, which happens to coincide with the trial. Sources told TMZ that McCartney did not feature “My Valentine” during his last tour in 2018-19, suggesting that he deliberately chose to feature the number—and its now-loaded music video—in this year’s concerts.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO