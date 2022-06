The University of Scranton recognized outstanding master’s and doctoral degree graduates at its graduate commencement events the weekend of May 20-22. At the graduate commencement ceremony at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, the University conferred post-baccalaureate degrees to more than 500 graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2021, as well as January and May of 2022.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO