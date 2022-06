DENVER (CBS4) – Memorial Day ended up being pretty nice for most of Colorado after a cool and cloudy start in the northern counties. It was a rather windy day statewide with widespread gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Afternoon temps on the southeast plains climbed into the 80s while it was only in the lower 40s in the north-central part of the state, such as around Estes Park. Many people in the northern mountains woke up to some fresh snow Monday morning, including around Steamboat Springs and Winter Park. Up to 3 inches of the white stuff...

