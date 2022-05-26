ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia, Kirby Smart working on long-term contract extension

Cover picture for the articleKirby Smart has coached the Georgia football program to five straight top 10 finishes and the Bulldogs' first national championship in 41 years, and now the school is looking to reward him with a new contract. Smart and Georgia are engaged in "long term" contract extension negotiations, school president...

