Even though it doesn't offer unlimited photo storage anymore, Google Photos is still one of the best apps to store memories. One of the reasons why Google Photos is so prominent is because it can be accessed on any device. Be it Android, be it iPhone, or even the web, Google Photos is accessible on almost all the devices and even the experience is almost the same. Google is now rolling out the new Real Tone feature to all iPhones and Android smartphones. Here's how you can use it to get better skin tones in your photos.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 HOURS AGO