ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

2022 Basie Award Winners for Monmouth County High School Theatre

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(RED BANK, NJ) -- Winners were announced on May 25, 2022 at the annual BASIE AWARDS, honoring excellence and achievement in Monmouth County high school theatre. This year’s ceremony, presented by Bank of America, took place live and in person for the first time since 2019, drawing a capacity crowd to...

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Stage

Ocean County College Held 55th Annual Commencement

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Members of the Ocean County College community gathered on the campus’s Gateway Building lawn to celebrate the Class of 2022 at the College’s 55th Annual Commencement ceremonies. The annual Nurses’ Pinning Ceremony took place on Tuesday, May 24, with graduating students from OCC’s nursing...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Taste Trenton Returns June 10-12

(TRENTON, NJ) -- Taste Trenton has registered about 40 restaurants to welcome “food tourists” as part of a self-guided tour of the capital city’s restaurants during the weekend of June 10th through 12th. This not-for-profit effort, initially begun in 2016, is designed to introduce Trenton residents and guests from across the region to the vast culinary and eating options available in many corners of the city. What began as a single day event with just a dozen restaurant in the Chambersburg region, has evolved to three days and an ever-expanding and changing list of participating restaurants.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Middletown Arts Center Hosts The Ruth Crown Memorial Art Exhibit

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Ruth Crown Memorial Art Exhibit is on display at the Middletown Arts Center through June 11 and features 67 members’ artworks of various media including oils, acrylics, pastels, photography, watercolors and mixed media. The judge for this exhibit is artist Scott Nickerson and the monetary awards for artworks are generously provided by the Crown Family to honor the memory of their mother, Ruth, an artist and Art Society member.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC Presents Johnny Mathis on June 24th

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents the legendary Johnny Mathis as he brings his The Voice of Romance Tour to Newark on Friday, June 24 at 8:00pm. Johnny Mathis is Columbia Records’ longest-signed artist – a sublime vocalist whose approach to pop music eclipses passing fads and trends. His Greatest Hits album went on to become one of the most popular albums of all time and spent an unprecedented 490 continuous weeks (almost ten years) on the Billboard Top Albums Chart!
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Monmouth County, NJ
Education
City
Matawan, NJ
City
Middletown, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Howell PAL Theater Company presents "Les Misérables" School Edition at The Strand

(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- The Howell PAL Theater Company, one of the only Police Athletic League theater companies in the state of New Jersey, presents their teen summer show, Les Misérables School Edition on July 8-9 at The Strand in Lakewood. Performances are at 7:30pm. The play is performed entirely by students. Winner of over 100 international awards and seen by over 70 million, Les Misérables is the world’s longest running musical — a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. The multi-award-winning play is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985.
HOWELL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Belmar Arts Center Wants To Honor David Sancious

(BELMAR, NJ) -- Belmar Arts Center was founded in 2004. The town of Belmar has given them total support from the beginning. Belmar is about to celebrate its 150th Anniversary and Belmar Arts has come up with an idea that will live beyond the sesquicentennial birthday celebration and contribute to life, music, and art in Belmar for years to come. They want to honor the musician David Sancious, who grew up in the town and helped inspire the name E Street Band, as a way of reflecting their appreciation for their 18 years of generosity, support, and partnership.
BELMAR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Imperial Brass presents "Americans We" in Westfield

(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- Imperial Brass presents a concert program entitled “Americans We” on Saturday, June 4th at 7:30pm. The concert takes place at The Redeemer Lutheran Church in Westfield and will include Gilbert Vinter’s “Symphony of Marches” plus music by Leroy Anderson, George Gershwin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Henry Fillmore and others.
WESTFIELD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Smith
Person
Anthony Greco
New Jersey Stage

Tickets for the 2022-23 Season at Centenary Stage Company Go On Sale June 1st

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Season Subscription and Flex Pass Packages for the 2022-23 season at Centenary Stage Company will be on-sale starting June 1, 2022. For their 37th season, Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit professional theatre company located in Hackettstown, NJ, has prepared a full schedule of professional theatrical performances. The Professional Theatre Series will include performances of Cinderella, Ladykillers, and the World Premiere production of Off the Map by Christine Foster, Fringe Festival performances of The Artist Will Be with You in a Moment and My Witch, concert performances by Danny Farinacci Quartet, Damn Tall Buildings, returning artist Chuchito Valdez as well as the return of the NEXTStage Repertory student productions and the Women Playwrights Series readings are just some of the many events scheduled for CSC’s 2022-2023 season.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

30th Cruise Down Memory Lane in Vineland To Take Place June 11th

(VINELAND, NJ) -- Millions of dollars’ worth of vintage and exotic cars will again line Landis Avenue as Cruise Down Memory Lane returns to downtown Vineland—The Ave—on Saturday, June 11 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. The rain date will be Sunday, June 12, at the same time. This event attracts over 1,000 American cars—over one mile of cars—and is open to street rods, muscle cars, stock or custom classics, rat rods, and cruisers.
New Jersey Stage

CDC Theatre presents "A Bronx Tale"

(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Get tickets now for a one weekend only special production of the musical A Bronx Tale from June 17-19 at CDC Theatre in Cranford. The play is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s with all the pop styles of the time: Doo-wop, Frank Sinatra-style ballads, R&B and Motown.
CRANFORD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

United Passaic Organization closes out May with Two Huge Events

(PASSAIC, NJ) -- On Saturday, May 21, United Passaic Organization hosted a National Community Action Month kick-off celebration and resource fair. Three days later, UPO hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its full-service food pantry - equipped with a community refrigerator and free Saturday meals from a food truck - at Mt Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.
PASSAIC, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#Performing Arts#Marlboro High School#Highschool#Red Bank#Bank Of America#Count Basie Center#Artpride#Basie Awards
New Jersey Stage

Premiere Stages at Kean University Announces 2022 Season

(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages at Kean University has announced its 2022 season, featuring three new plays from regional dramatists. The season will kick off in July with the New Jersey Premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s Mud Row. The season will also feature Scab by Gino Diiorio, a finalist of the 2020/2021 Premiere Play Festival, the theatre’s annual competition for unproduced scripts written by playwrights affiliated with the greater metropolitan area, and the full production of Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family by Tylie Shider, recipient of the 2021/2022 Liberty Live Commission. The dates for a developmental reading of the 2022 Premiere Play Festival runner-up will be announced later this year.
UNION, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Unique Ramapo @PCCC Program to Award Degrees to First Student Cohort

(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Ramapo College of New Jersey awarded degrees to its first cohort of students who participated in the innovative partnership program with Passaic County Community College, Ramapo@PCCC. The program enables Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degree holders of selected programs to continue their education toward a bachelor’s degree from Ramapo while attending classes on the PCCC campus.
MAHWAH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Ramapo College of New Jersey Commits To 100% Student Voter Registration and Participation

(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Ramapo College of New Jersey has joined more than 300 colleges and universities in committing to full student voter registration and participation in all elections through the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN). To support full student voter participation of all eligible students, ALL IN and its Higher Education Presidents Council has launched a call to action for higher education presidents and chancellors to fully engage their campuses and students in electoral participation. A full list of signatories can be found here.
MAHWAH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Stage

Deep Cut Gardens to host Open House

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- Discover Deep Cut Gardens and all its charms during an Open House on Saturday, June 4. From 10:00am-2:00pm. Deep Cut Gardens, located on Red Hill Road, Middletown, will offer garden tours, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Explore the park in its full glory with displays and gardens in peak bloom. Admission and parking are free.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Inside Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City 2022 at NJPAC

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City 2022 star-studded concert lineup. A roster of dynamic artists will perform under the stars every Thursday from July 14 to August 25 during the 6:00pm to 9:00pm program. The events will also feature performances from NJPAC’s Arts Education students, up and coming artists and celebrity guest D.J.’s.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

763
Followers
3K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy