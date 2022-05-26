2022 Basie Award Winners for Monmouth County High School Theatre

(BELMAR, NJ) -- Belmar Arts Center was founded in 2004. The town of Belmar has given them total support from the beginning. Belmar is about to celebrate its 150th Anniversary and Belmar Arts has come up with an idea that will live beyond the sesquicentennial birthday celebration and contribute to life, music, and art in Belmar for years to come. They want to honor the musician David Sancious, who grew up in the town and helped inspire the name E Street Band, as a way of reflecting their appreciation for their 18 years of generosity, support, and partnership.

BELMAR, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO