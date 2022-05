Renforth Resources RFHRF has made consistent progress in the process of proving-up the assets at its Surimeau Property, an early stage polymetallic (Ni-Cu-Co-Zn) project that is in the discovery & exploration stage. Surimeau is highly significant to Renforth Resources for three reasons. First, this breakthrough discovery could be indicative of a district-scale nickel-copper-zinc project that is geologically similar to the commercially successful Outokumpu deposit in Finland. Second, the nickel mining industry is coming into favor as nickel demand for EV batteries is projected to outstrip supply within the next five years. Importantly, nickel is more easily and much less expensively recovered from nickel sulfide than from nickel laterite ore. And third, there is a meaningful valuation disparity between gold and nickel sulfide junior mining companies. Any change in the perception that Renforth has transitioned from a junior gold company to a junior nickel sulfide company potentially would close that gap.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO