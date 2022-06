Colorado is the Centennial state. In 1876, 100 years after America declared independence from Great Britain, our small state of 100,000 miners, farmers, trappers and railroad pioneers wrote a state constitution that created the very same framework of government that we operate under today. The 1876 state constitution has been amended 163 times, several of those amendments conflict with one another. Politicians often blame TABOR, which has serious flaws, but forget that the Gallagher Amendment, Amendment 23 and federal mandates have substantially changed the state budget situation.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO