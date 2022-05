SAN JOSE -- A San Jose woman who is battling ALS -- commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease -- has come up with a creative way to bring much-needed attention to the disease."Your happy life that you had, your dreams and your future have all been ripped away from you," Jamie Berry told KPIX 5, describing what happened to her when she discovered she had ALS.Since being diagnosed with ALS, the disease has slowly robbed Jamie of the ability to move any part of her body below the neck. But she still has a voice and is determined to use...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO