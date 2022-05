Utah’s latest COVID-19 surge continues, with 5,611 new cases and a dozen additional deaths reported over the last week by the Utah Department of Health Thursday. The latest weekly update also showed the average daily case count rose more than 25% from the previous week. The seven-day percent positivity for tests is now nearly 23% when the results of multiple tests by an individual are excluded, up more than 18% from the previous week.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO