Someone recently brought the dog to the Odessa Animal Shelter and we were able to scan Zorro’s microchip and contact his owner. He came right away to pick the dog up. It was emotional to watch them reunite.

Microchips are available for $15 at the shelter, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm. You don’t even need an appointment. We also have a buy one, get one free deal.

We love happy endings!