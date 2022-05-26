Fatal Crash on Hwy 138E-Douglas County

Since the early 90s we have been visiting my grandparents in Redmond. It was a quaint town outside of Bend that had just a couple of restaurants and a couple of grocery stores for shopping. We visited nearby Smith Rock and Tumalo State Park and were so excited when they built the shopping center right between Bend and Redmond because it gave us more options to shop and eat. We always loved visiting because the community of Redmond really knows how to slow down and we take in the relaxed vibe that pervades the whole area.

REDMOND, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO