Village Of Pelham, NY

Foto Feature: Elected officials celebrate Pelham Rotary’s 75th anniversary with proclamations

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This press release was provided by the Rotary Club of the Pelhams. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a...

Second annual Pelham Pride Month Party to be held June 17

The Pelham Pride Party will be Friday, June 17 from 5-8pm at the home of Romina and Jerry Levy, 631 Esplanade. This is the Second Annual Pelham Pride Month Party, and they hosted last year as well. They have been incredibly generous to donate their home and yard for these events.
Pelham Together’s Summerfest is back with live music, games and dogs

Editor’s note: This press release was provided by Pelham Together. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. Nothing signals the coming of summer like Pelham Together’s SummerFest! Taking place on Sunday, June 5th from 1-6:30 in Wolfs Lane Park, we have fun for all ages, plus our beloved dogs. Bring your entire family and listen to our amazing teen bands, have your littles play lawn games or do crafts with DaniLee’s Helping Hands, or watch a mural come to light before your eyes! For an additional fee you can enter your furry best friend in our Dog Parade (with prizes!), Tie-Dye, get your face painted, play a round of mini-golf, get ice cream from the Pelicones truck, or enter into some friendly competition in our youth-run Volleyball Tournament (adult teams encouraged too!).
