Foto Feature: Elected officials celebrate Pelham Rotary’s 75th anniversary with proclamations

Editor’s note: This press release was provided by Pelham Together. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. Nothing signals the coming of summer like Pelham Together’s SummerFest! Taking place on Sunday, June 5th from 1-6:30 in Wolfs Lane Park, we have fun for all ages, plus our beloved dogs. Bring your entire family and listen to our amazing teen bands, have your littles play lawn games or do crafts with DaniLee’s Helping Hands, or watch a mural come to light before your eyes! For an additional fee you can enter your furry best friend in our Dog Parade (with prizes!), Tie-Dye, get your face painted, play a round of mini-golf, get ice cream from the Pelicones truck, or enter into some friendly competition in our youth-run Volleyball Tournament (adult teams encouraged too!).

VILLAGE OF PELHAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO