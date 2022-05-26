Rhode Island Becomes the 19th State To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

From Women for America First v. Adams, decided Friday by the Second Circuit (Judges John M. Walker, Jr., Joseph F. Bianco, and Beth Robinson):. In July 2020, New York City employees and private citizens began painting "Black Lives Matter" in large, bright-yellow letters on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, directly in front of Trump Tower. The mural was allegedly undertaken by the New York City Department of Transportation … at an initial cost of approximately $6,000. Moreover, the mural was part of former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's commitment to the "Black Lives Matter" movement, which included an announcement by Mayor de Blasio that each borough in New York City … would get its own "Black Lives Matter" mural. Thus, according to the amended complaint, the mural on Fifth Avenue was one of seven similar murals painted on streets throughout the City at Mayor de Blasio's direction.

