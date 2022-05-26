ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island Becomes the 19th State To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

By Jacob Sullum
 5 days ago
Rhode Island yesterday became the 19th state to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat, signed a bill that immediately allows adults 21 or older to possess up to an ounce of cannabis in public and grow up to three plants at home. State-licensed recreational sales are supposed...

Reason.com

Dr. Oz Warns That Legalizing Marijuana in Pennsylvania Would Aggravate Unemployment by Weakening 'Mojo'

Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, argues that the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, is wrong to support marijuana legalization because allowing recreational use is apt to aggravate the state's already high unemployment rate. "There are not enough Pennsylvanians to work in Pennsylvania," Oz said during a recent Newsmax interview, "so giving them pot so that they stay home is not, I don't think, an ideal move….We need to get Pennsylvanians back at work, gotta give them their mojo, and I don't want marijuana to be a hindrance to that."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Unfazed by the Second Amendment, Democrats Want To Ban Gun Purchases by Young Adults

The perpetrators of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, both passed background checks when they bought the rifles they used in those attacks. That's because neither had a disqualifying criminal or psychiatric record, which is typically true of mass shooters. Given those facts, it was puzzling that politicians responded to the massacres by demanding an expanded federal background-check requirement for gun buyers.
BUFFALO, NY
Reason.com

Delta-8 Cannabis Compound Is Legal, Says Federal Appeals Court

The 2018 farm bill effectively legalized products containing cannabis compound delta-8 THC, according to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. The court's ruling helps bring some clarity to what has been a murky zone for a few years, as more companies have begun marketing and selling joints and vape products containing the hemp-derived compound.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The FDA Completely Botched Its Response to the Baby Formula Shortage

Officials say the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was slow to respond to a crippling shortage of baby formula in part because a crucial report got lost in the mail. In testimony to a House subcommittee this week, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf confirmed that a whistleblower report detailing potentially unsanitary conditions at the Abbott Nutrition baby formula plant in Michigan did not reach the proper officials at the agency because of a mistake in the agency's mailroom. The Washington Post reported earlier this week that the 34-page report took four months to reach the proper desk at the FDA. By the time it did, several infants had been sickened by tainted formula from the plant, which was shut down in February. That closure (along with protectionist regulations and trade policy) triggered the ongoing national shortage.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Fourth Circuit Opinion on the Madison Cawthorn Disqualification Litigation

From Cawthorn v. Amalfi, decided today by the Fourth Circuit (Judge Toby Heytens, joined by Judge James Wynn):. {In January 2022, shortly after the North Carolina state legislature redrew its congressional districts, a group of voters in Representative Madison Cawthorn's district filed such a challenge. According to the voters, Representative Cawthorn encouraged the violent mob that disrupted the peaceful transition of power by invading the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, and that encouragement constituted "insurrection" and disqualifies Representative Cawthorn for further service in Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

A Former Public Defender Joins the Supreme Court

Libertarians can anticipate many future disagreements with the U.S. Supreme Court's newest confirmed justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson. But Jackson's record on criminal justice issues offers some cause for optimism. Consider Patterson v. United States, a 2013 case involving the arrest of an Occupy D.C. protester, Anthony Michael Patterson, for using...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reason.com

If Georgia's Election Law Was Supposed To Suppress the Vote, It Sure Did a Bad Job

On Tuesday, voters in Georgia and Alabama cast ballots in primaries to determine their respective parties' local, state, and federal nominees for November. In Georgia, it was the first spate of federal elections since the passage of last year's controversial new voting bill, S.B. 202. The bill's opponents called it "Jim Crow 2.0," but voters this week turned out in record numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

Extraordinary Relief and "Existing Law"

The Supreme Court has just vacated the Fifth Circuit's stay of a district court's preliminary injunction against HB20, Texas's new social media law by a 5-4 vote. Justice Alito (joined by Justices Gorsuch and Thomas) wrote a dissent. (Justice Kagan also noted that she would deny the stay, but did not say why.) I'm sure that these issues will go to the Supreme Court reasonably soon and that others will have much to say on the merits. (I note that the dissent cites Eugene's recent article on social media companies as common carriers.) But I wanted to flag a little procedural question about how the Court handles these applications.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Sherif Girgis on the Draft Dobbs Opinion and Its Critics

The unprecedented leak of a draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization has prompted substantial commentary, both on the leak and the substance of the opinion. Author David Garrow praised the opinion in the Wall Street Journal (prompting letters from Professor Steven Calabresi and Jennifer Mascott). Others have been far less complimentary.
JACKSON, MS
Reason.com

City Can Choose What Gets Painted on City Roadways

From Women for America First v. Adams, decided Friday by the Second Circuit (Judges John M. Walker, Jr., Joseph F. Bianco, and Beth Robinson):. In July 2020, New York City employees and private citizens began painting "Black Lives Matter" in large, bright-yellow letters on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, directly in front of Trump Tower. The mural was allegedly undertaken by the New York City Department of Transportation … at an initial cost of approximately $6,000. Moreover, the mural was part of former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's commitment to the "Black Lives Matter" movement, which included an announcement by Mayor de Blasio that each borough in New York City … would get its own "Black Lives Matter" mural. Thus, according to the amended complaint, the mural on Fifth Avenue was one of seven similar murals painted on streets throughout the City at Mayor de Blasio's direction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

A response to the latest vilification campaign against the NRA

This morning I spoke at the NRA Foundation's annual National Firearms Law Seminar, a continuing legal education program. Below are my introductory remarks. In a future column, I will describe how mass murders at schools could be halted immediately, through multistate programs like FASTER—Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response. On Tuesday, the executive director of FASTER Colorado explained the program on the Jesse Watters show.
UVALDE, TX
Reason.com

County Where It Took 50 Years To Approve New Subdivision Bans New Airbnbs

Last week, Marin County, California, passed an emergency 45-day moratorium on new short-term rentals in the western parts of the county to address its pressing housing supply and affordability crises. Officials have expressed the hope that pumping the brakes on new Airbnb listings will preserve some of the area's limited housing stock for native renters and homebuyers.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

Reason.com

