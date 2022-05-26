ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brewery benefit to aid Ukrainian family

By BILL ZAFEROS, TBN Correspondent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNEDIN — If you’ve been wondering how to help the people of Ukraine — and who hasn’t? — Bren and Jon Cueni of Dunedin’s Cueni Brewing Co. have the solution. And it involves fresh beer on tap, so there’s all the more reason to...

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

A promotion that invoked the spirit of actor and animal activist Betty White has resulted in the adoption of more than 1,000 dogs and cats, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center reports. The center waived adoption fees in honor of White following her death Dec. 31. Initially the promotion ran...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Citrus Park mall sues movie theater chain, says it’s owed $2.8 million

Citrus Park Town Center has filed a lawsuit against Regal Cinemas, the movie theater that has operated at the suburban mall for 23 years. The lawsuit alleges that the movie company stopped paying rent from April 2020 through July 2021 — notably when COVID-19 had emptied many businesses, including theaters.
The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Anglers finding tarpon in big numbers

Capt. George Hastick (727-525-1005): Capt. George reports tarpon are all over the bay between St. Petersburg and the Gandy Bridge. He hasn’t had clients interested in them, but anyone looking to connect with a silver king, now’s the time. The fish he’s seeing are 80 to 100 pounds, and they are feeding on schools of threadfin shad. Snook are plentiful and taking live sardines. Weedon and Picnic islands are giving up a lot of fish to 24 inches, but his anglers have landed some large fish. One 37 to 40 inches was lost at boat-side. Hastick also is finding some jumbo redfish on both sides of the bay, with fish hanging in the shade of mangroves when the water is high. Live and dead bait will take them.
TAMPA, FL
Shooting kills one at bar on W. Waters Ave.

TAMPA — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of May 29 at a bar in the Egypt Lake-Leto area. According to reports, HCSO deputies responded to the Blue Lounge, 4201 W. Waters Ave., shortly before 3 a.m. in...
Hillsborough’s Class of 2022 perseveres to earn diplomas

TAMPA — The whirlwind Hillsborough County Public Schools graduation season blew through the Florida State Fairgrounds. Over the span of nine days, Classes of 2022 from 28 high schools and Hillsborough Virtual K-12, as well as other adult schools, career centers and technical colleges and Simmons Exceptional Student Center took turns filing in and out of Expo Hall at the fairgrounds. Chamberlain High kicked things off early May 20, and grads from Middleton High closed the collective celebration of achievement on the afternoon of May 28.
TAMPA, FL
Argument at bar leads to murder

LITHIA — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a May 28 murder that reportedly occurred after a nighttime argument at a Lithia bar. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 6200 block of Kiteridge Drive just after midnight, May 28, after receiving a report that a person was down. Responders from HCSO and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue found a dead adult female with severe upper-body trauma.
LITHIA, FL
Clark out as head coach at Alonso, Cantrell in

TAMPA — Alonso High didn’t waste much time finding a new leader of its football program. Dylan Clark stepped down as the Ravens’ head coach after spring football ended and the school promoted Hayden Cantrell, according to the team’s Twitter account. Clark led Alonso for two...
TAMPA, FL

