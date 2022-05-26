Brewery benefit to aid Ukrainian family

Capt. George Hastick (727-525-1005): Capt. George reports tarpon are all over the bay between St. Petersburg and the Gandy Bridge. He hasn’t had clients interested in them, but anyone looking to connect with a silver king, now’s the time. The fish he’s seeing are 80 to 100 pounds, and they are feeding on schools of threadfin shad. Snook are plentiful and taking live sardines. Weedon and Picnic islands are giving up a lot of fish to 24 inches, but his anglers have landed some large fish. One 37 to 40 inches was lost at boat-side. Hastick also is finding some jumbo redfish on both sides of the bay, with fish hanging in the shade of mangroves when the water is high. Live and dead bait will take them.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO